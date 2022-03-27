Last Updated:

PBKS Vs RCB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL 2022 Match No.3 Online?

The third match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB live streaming, punjab vs bangalore, pbks vs rcb, ipl live streaming details, ipl online

Image: PTI/Twitter/RCB/IPL/BCCI


The third match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST and will take place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Both Punjab and Bangalore will be led by new captains in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis, respectively. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the PBKS vs RCB clash tonight as both teams get their campaign underway.

PBKS vs RCB: Where to watch the match online?

In India, cricket enthusiasts can watch the live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB match on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website. To watch the match on Disney+ Hotstar, though, fans must have the appropriate subscription plan on the application. 

PBKS vs RCB: Full squads

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell. 

READ | IPL 2022: Check Orange cap and Purple cap holders after CSK vs KKR match

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

READ | DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI news, fantasy tips and pitch report

PBKS vs RCB: Predicted XIs

PBKS XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Image: PTI/Twitter/RCB/IPL/BCCI

READ | DC vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2022 match online?
READ | GT vs LSG Preview, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants aim for bull's eye in debut IPL campaign
Tags: IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB live streaming, punjab vs bangalore
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND