PBKS Vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

In what is touted as an exhilarating encounter, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 52 of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. IST. While Rajasthan are ranked No. 3 in the IPL 2022 points table, Punjab are placed at the No. 7 position. Both the sides will be eager to register a victory in today's game in order to further advance their rankings in the points table.

PBKS vs RR: Pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium is considered a batter's paradise thanks to the batting-friendly conditions. The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is expected to be a high-scoring thriller given the dimensions of the ground and also the surfaces at the stadium. The pitch at the Wankhede also offers a lot of bounce, which can be beneficial for the pace bowlers. The team winning the toss will most likely elect to bowl first.

PBKS vs RR: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Sen

PBKS vs RR: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna

PBKS vs RR: Predicted XIs

Punjab: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

PBKS vs RR: Full squads

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

