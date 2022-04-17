The 28th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Punjab Kings lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The match will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST. Both Punjab and Hyderabad have played five games each and have won an equal number of matches. However, Punjab are two places up on the points table due to its superior run rate.

PBKS vs SRH: Pitch report

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai is known for its bowler-friendly pitches. The surface offers a lot to the pacers as it has the right amount of bounce in it. However, batters are also expected to have a good game and a big score is expected in tonight's game. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first at the stadium.

PBKS vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (C), J Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi (VC), Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen

PBKS vs SRH: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

PBKS vs SRH: Full squads

Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Arshdeep Singh, 3. Shikhar Dhawan, 4. Kagiso Rabada, 5. Jonny Bairstow, 6. Rahul Chahar, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Prabhsimran Singh, 10. Jitesh Sharma, 11. Ishan Porel, 12. Liam Livingstone, 13. Odean Smith, 14. Sandeep Sharma, 15. Raj Angad Bawa, 16. Rishi Dhawan, 17. Prerak Mankad, 18. Vaibhav Arora, 19. Writtick Chatterjee, 20. Baltej Dhanda, 21. Ansh Patel, 22. Nathan Ellis, 23. Atharva Taide, 24. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 25. Benny Howell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI