PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Makes Outrageous Claim For PSL: 'Then We'll See Who Goes To Play IPL'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja has made outrageous and bizarre claims as he believes that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can reach the same standard as that of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL).

He believes that if the PSL were to adopt the auction system instead of the currently used draft system, then their league could witness a significant increase in finances to rival the IPL, resulting in them receiving the best players of the world. Once that happens, he hopes to see who would play in the IPL.

PSL vs IPL: PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes outrageous claims

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, PCB president Ramiz Raja said, "We need to create new properties to be financially independent. We have nothing for now but the PSL and ICC funds. There's an argument over the model from next year; I want to switch it to an auction model from next year. The market forces are conducive, but we'll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it."

The 59-year old seems to have no doubt that more cricketers will choose to play the PSL over the IPL once their league gets their finances sorted as such franchise leagues are 'a game of money.' "This is a game of money," explained Raja. "When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I'll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we'll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL."

PCB Chairman reflects on the Rawalpindi Test and reiterates his plans on pitches for domestic and international matches in the country#PAKvAUS l #BoysReadyHain pic.twitter.com/OuD7wDvJw1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 9, 2022

There is no doubt that if the PSL wants to replicate the model of the marquee IPL, more of the franchises will need to have the willingness to invest more capital into their side. However, the PCB president is confident that they can move to the auction system after having spoken to some of the franchise owners, who are willing to experiment with a new system.

"Every side's purse will increase, and if they want to improve they'll have to spend money. When you go from a draft system to this, the world's talent suddenly becomes available to you. I've spoken to a couple of the franchise owners; they're quite happy to experiment with this. I'll talk to the others, too. It's in the embryonic stages, but it's top of my wish list," explained Raja.

PSL vs IPL: Raja hopes PAK can rival India in a new major initiative

PCB president Ramiz Raja's ambitious plans just did not end there as he also reiterated his desire to see his country become the first Asian nation to host a women's T20 league, ahead of India, who have also reportedly made it clear that they are planning a women's IPL in the future.

"We want to sign up young girls and develop them. Right now, the excitement is we might launch a T20 league before India, and the world can't believe that because there's a particular perception around Pakistan that needs to be broken," explained a confident Raja.

He also gave a timeline of when Pakistan are planning to begin the women's PSL as he added, "In January-February, we're thinking of the women's PSL. There's a lot of traction and a lot of takers for it. Pak women's cricket needs to improve a lot, and that will only happen when we give them an environment where they can make money and share the dugout with world-class players."