'Possible To Compete With IPL?': Aakash Chopra Tears Into Ramiz Raja For Lofty PSL Claims

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has rebuffed Ramiz Raja's claims, wherein the PCB chief claimed that if the Pakistan Super League (PSL) adopts an auction model and increases its purse, players will opt to play in the PSL over the IPL.

"When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is PSL. If we take PSL to an auction model, increase the purse, then I'll put it in IPL bracket. Then we'll see who goes to play IPL over the PSL" Ramiz Raja said.

Aakash Chopra, however, strongly believes that the PSL or any other league will never match the stature of the Indian Premier League. Putting his point across on his Youtube show, he said that there will never be a player playing for 16 crore in the PSL but that has indeed happened in the IPL.

"Even if you do an auction instead of drafts, it is not going to happen, you will not see a player playing for 16 crores in the PSL. It cannot happen at all, market dynamics are not going to allow that to happen, it's as simple as that" he said.

He went on to add Chris Morris' one ball when he picked up the Rs 16 crore bid was more than a player's salary in the PSL and was baffled by the kind of comparison Ramiz Raja drew.

"To be very honest, Chris Morris' one ball, when he played last time, was more expensive than the players' salary in other leagues. Is it even possible to compete or compare yourself with the IPL, whether it is PSL, BBL, The Hundred or the CPL? Is it a slightly misplaced judgment?" he asked.

IPL vs PSL: Aakash Chopra on why nobody can compete with the IPL

Further adding to the IPL vs PSL debate, the former cricketer pointed out several factors behind the huge financial values of the IPL and added India's biggest assets are the people who are willing to pay a lot of money to watch the games.

"The price is decided based on how much money you get from the rights, at what price the teams are sold and then there is a total purse according to which you play. All these are interlinked, they are not separate. If someone sees them separately, he is going to get defeated. The story starts with the broadcaster on what value it puts on a property. The biggest thing India has is the people who watch, they are the ones who pay a lot of money, our 130 crores public. That is the asset we have that nobody else has." he concluded.

Image: Facebook/ Aakash Chopra/ ANI