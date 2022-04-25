Predicted IPL 2022 Playoff Scenarios, Key Contenders, Top Players - All You Need To Know

With 37 out of 70 matches completed, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached the halfway point of its latest edition. So far, the competition has been quite unpredictable, with all of the top-five franchises appearing to have a solid chance of winning. Let's take a look at what might be in store for clubs moving forward as the season enters the second half.

IPL 2022: Playoff scenarios

If we look at the points table at this point in time, Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are looking good to qualify for the next stage of the competition. Gujarat are currently at the top of the table with 12 points to its name. Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Bangalore, on the other hand, are at No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 spots, respectively with 10 points each. These are the five teams that can be considered key contenders to qualify for the playoffs.

Teams such as Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can also make it to the playoffs if they start playing well in the second half of the competition. Delhi, Punjab, and Kolkata have six points each and will have to fight hard to make it to the knockout stage. Chennai, on the other hand, will be dependent on other teams' match outcomes to qualify for the playoffs as it has just 4 points. Mumbai Indians have virtually been knocked out of the tournament and have zero chances of making it to the playoffs.

IPL 2022: Key contenders

Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals are the key contenders to win the tournament this year considering the strength of their squads and the current form of their star players. For example, both Orange and Purple Cap holders are in the Rajasthan Royals squad. Meanwhile, the second and third-highest run-scorers in the tournament are part of the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans squads.

IPL 2022: Top players

In terms of batting, Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is currently on top of the list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. The right-handed batter has scored 491 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 81.83 and with a strike rate of 161.51. Buttler has scored three centuries and two half-centuries so far in the season. LSG skipper KL Rahul is also in great form having already scored two centuries in eight matches that he has played for the franchise this season. Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer with 368 runs to his name.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is another batsman who is looking in good touch in the ongoing season. Hardik is the third-highest run-scorer so far in IPL 2022 with 295 runs in six matches. Hardik has three half-centuries to his name.

In terms of bowling, Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is presently the highest wicket-taker in the league with 18 wickets in seven matches. Chahal has an average of 11.33 and he bowls with an economy rate of 7.28. Chahal is the only bowler in this year's IPL to take a hat-trick in a match. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan is the second-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in seven games. Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav is third on the list of highest wicket-takers with 13 wickets in seven matches.

Image: Twitter/BCCI