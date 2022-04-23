Premier League Superstar Harry Kane Names RCB As His Favourite IPL Team, Explains Why

Harry Kane, the English footballer, has chosen Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Kane confessed to Star Sports that his favourite IPL club is RCB and that he chose the squad to watch his close friend Virat Kohli play. Kane went on to say that the Faf du Plessis-led team had picked up some good players in the auction and that he hoped they will perform well this season. Kane said there are a few "great teams" in the IPL and that he likes watching all of them.

"So my team is RCB. Obviously, I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. So I kind of picked the team to watch him. They have picked up some good players this time. They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well," Kane was quoted as saying in his interview with Star Sports India.

Kane's love for RCB

This isn't the first time that Kane has expressed his love for RCB and Virat Kohli. In January 2021, Kane turned to Twitter to react to a post shared by RCB, where he said that he was a bit 'disappointed' at not being retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2021 edition. After RCB released their list of 12 players they chose to retain for IPL 2021, the Spur striker reacted by saying that he was a bit disappointed but will still be cheering for the side.

Bit disappointed not to be selected but nothing I can do now. Will still be cheering the boys on 😂🏏🔥 https://t.co/Jq17o1m3aO — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 20, 2021

Kane tagged RCB and the team's skipper Virat Kohli in a video showing himself batting at the Spurs training site in November 2020. He wrote in the post, "Got a match-winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going available in the at RCB?" Kohli was quick to respond to Kane as he wrote, "Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter-attacking batsman."

Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020

As far as RCB's performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League is concerned, the Bangalore-based franchise has won five out of the seven matches they have played this season. RCB are currently ranked No. 3 in the points table with 10 points to their name.