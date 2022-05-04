'Professor' R Ashwin Tutors Rajasthan Royals Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal In Chess; Watch

Rajasthan Royals' star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen playing chess with his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday. In a video released on Royals' social media accounts, Ashwin was shown dominating Jaiswal in the game while also signing some paperwork on the side. In the 28-second clip, Jaiswal appeared to be in trouble as he tried to find a way out of his predicament. Ashwin was seen assisting Jaiswal in overcoming the difficult situation while he continued to do other things, such as chat with bystanders.

The video shows Ashwin and Jaiswal playing the game in the lobby of their team hotel. While Jaiswal looked tensed as he tried to think of his next move, it appeared that Ashwin was not at all worried and was in a relaxing mood. Ashwin was also seen helping Jaiswal by giving him some handy tips regarding the game. The outcome is not known yet as the video ends with Ashwin wishing Eid to someone behind the camera. The post has garnered more than 20,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that Ashwin is not the best chess player in the Rajasthan Royals' camp as the tag has already been taken by fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The 31-year-old has represented India in chess and is even listed on the World Chess Federation's website. Chahal was a chess player before he picked up cricket as his long-term job. Chahal reportedly gave up playing chess after struggling to find a sponsor.

Ashwin and Jaiswal's form

Both Ashwin and Jaiswal are not in the best of form this IPL season as they have failed to put on impactful performances for their side. Ashwin has picked eight wickets in ten matches and has also played a couple of quickfire knocks but hasn't been able to register what could be described as a match-winning performance. Jaiswal, on the other hand, has been dropped from the playing XI due to his inability to amass runs at the top of the order. Jaiswal has been replaced by another young batter in the form of Devdutt Padikkal.

Image: RajasthanRoyals/Twitter