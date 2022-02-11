Punjab Kings(PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta took to her official Twitter handle on Friday morning and revealed if she will be available for the upcoming Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 mega auctions. A total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer in the auction, as the 10 franchises, including PBKS, look to build their squads for the next cycle of IPL. The upcoming event is scheduled to be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actress Preity Zinta informed via a tweet that she will miss the auction this year.

“This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones & travel to India,” said Zinta. She also mentioned in her tweet that the last couple of days have been hectic for her, as she was busy discussing ‘the auction and all things cricket’ with her team. In conclusion of her tweet, she asked the opinions of her fans by saying, “I wanted to reach out to our fans & ask them if they hv any player suggestions”. In the absence of Zinta, Anil Kumble will lead Punjab Kings in the Mega Auction table.

This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones & travel to India.The last couple of days have been hectic discussing d auction & all things cricket with our team.I wanted to reach out to our fans & ask them if they hv any player suggestions.. pic.twitter.com/oIOCqZT3PN — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 11, 2022

PBKS retained only two players for the IPL 2022 mega auction

PBKS head into the auction with an amount of INR 72 crore in their purse, having retained Mayank Agarwal for INR 12 crore and Arshdeep Singh for INR 42 crores. The team has the maximum amount in their purse among the other teams, and the management will be on the lookout to tick all boxes in the important auctions. They have never won the IPL trophy, and have failed to qualify for the knockout since 2014. Punjab finished as the runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the 2014 edition, having finished in the top four only twice in the 14 seasons of the tournament.

590 players to go under the hammer in the IPL 2022 mega auction

Out of the 590 players in the mega auction, 370 players are Indian and the other 220 players are from other nations. Out of the 220 overseas players, Australia has the maximum of 47 players in the auction, while West Indies have 34 players, followed by South Africa with 33 players. 24 players each from England and New Zealand, 23 from Sri Lanka, 17 from Afghanistan constitute the auction pool among other players from Bangladesh, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, USA, and Scotland.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter- @IPL)