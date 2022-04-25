Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

The Chennai Super Kings are eyeing their third win of the IPL 2022 season as they face Punjab Kings on Monday. The PBKS vs CSK match is set to be played at the Wankhede stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, PBKS vs CSK head to head, and other IPL 2022 details.

Coming to the standings of both the teams, Punjab Kings are 8th on the points table after playing 7 matches so far. The team has registered 3 wins and 4 losses. The Chennai Super Kings on the other hand have also played 7 matches so far, winning 2 and losing 5 matches. With 4 points, CSK is placed in the 9th spot.

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings were crushed by Delhi Capitals in their previous match. The PBKS batting lineup was folded for just 115 runs and the team would like to bounce back and perform well when they square off against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming IPL 2022 match on Monday.

CSK, on the other hand, registered their second win after beating Mumbai Indians in a last-over thriller. The form of Ruturaj Gaikwad is a concern, who has blown hot and cold in this edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni pulled the victory from the jaws of defeat last time around however the batting lineup has to come good to win their third match and also settle the score with PBKS after losing last time around.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK head to head record

When the two sides faced each other last in IPL 2022, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Speaking of the overall PBKS vs CSK head to head record, the CSK team has a comfortable lead over Punjab Kings. In the 27 meetings between both the teams, Chennai SuperKings has won 16 matches, while Punjab Kings have won 11 matches.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – MS Dhoni, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen – Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Ravindra Jadeja, D Pretorius

Bowlers – Mukesh Choudhary, Kagiso Rabada, Dwayne Bravo (vc)

PBKS vs CSK playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana