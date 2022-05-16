Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

Punjab Kings are up against Delhi Capitals in match no. 64 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on Monday. Both teams are currently level on points in the IPL 2022 points table with equal no. of wins, and have also had similar run of play in their last five games. DC head into the match after earning a spectacular eight wickets win over Rajasthan Royals in their last game, while Punjab also earned a 54-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match.

Both DC and PBKS will look to win the match and take another step forward the IPL 2022 Playoffs, as DC are currently ahead in the standings due to a net run rate of +0.210, while PBKS have an NRR of +0.023. Both teams have played 12 games so far and are separated by Kolkata Knight Riders in the standings who have won six out of 13 games, with an NRR of +0.023.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Dream11 team

Keepers – Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batters- David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rovman Powell

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers – Anrich Nortje (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Head to Head record

PBKS have an upper hand over DC in terms of head-to-head records as they won 15 out of 29 encounters. DC have been victorious on 14 other occasions, but have won four out the last five matches against PBKS. The last time both teams locked horns in IPL 2022, DC won the match by nine wickets. In match no. 32, PBKS were bowled out on 115, and DC cruised to the target within 11 overs to win the game.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC: Playing XI news

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI:: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje

