Punjab Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

Punjab Kings are up against Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 42 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season on Friday. The PBKS vs LSG match is set to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, with both teams eyeing a spot for the IPL 2022 playoffs. LSG currently have 10 points to their credit, as they sit fourth in the standings after winning five and losing three games in the season, while PSG sit seventh with four wins and four defeats so far.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Head to head record

Both teams are coming off victories in their previous matches, as LSG defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, while PBKS earned an 11-run victory against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Having said that, the head-to-head record for both teams stands at 0-0 as it will be the first time in the tournament, that LSG clash against PBKS. However, the fact that both teams have match-winners in their squad, promises the match to be an exciting one to watch.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Dushmantha Chameera

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI news

Speaking about the playing XI, LSG skipper KL Rahul hit his second century of the season in the match against MI and he seems to have no issues with his batting. While Rahul’s opening partner Quinton de Kock has also important runs in the previous matches, the no. 3 spot remains a matter of concern. Manish Pandey’s batting form has been dismal so far in the season, and Rahul might look to send Marcus Stoinis up the order at one down to solidify the batting.

Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni are likely to retain their position in the middle order, but if Pandey gets dropped, allrounder Krishnappa Gowtham stands a chance to play. Jason Holder is also likely to retain his place, while Avesh Khan is likely to replace Mohsin Khan, given that he is fit to play. Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi are likely to wrap up the LSG playing XI.

LSG Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Punjab Kings Playing XI news

PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal is yet to play a big innings in the tournament, as he has continued to struggle throughout. However, Shikhar Dhawan hit 88* runs in the last game for PBKS, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa will also feature in the playing XI. English batter Jonny Bairstow has failed to perform up to the mark, which might prompt the management to play Shahrukh Khan instead of him.

Liam Livingstone played a few useful knocks at the start of the tournament and will be expected to find some consistency.In the meantime, PBKS are likely to continue with Jitesh Sharma as their wicketkeeper. Rishi Dhawan bowled a superb final over in the last game and is expected to continue in the playing XI alongside, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Sandeep Sharma.

PBKS Predicted Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI