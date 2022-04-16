Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Indian Fans Go Bonkers As Tickets Cheaper Than IPL Tickets

Indian fans have gone bonkers as the tickets for a group game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will reportedly cost less than the price they would pay for purchasing an IPL 2022 ticket at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Qatar 2022 World Cup is set to take place later this year, from November 21 to December 18, and Indian fans are queuing up online to purchase tickets for the most popular sporting event in the world.

FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets to cost less than IPL 2022 tickets

According to a report by the IndianExpress, a fan would pay 250 Qatari Rial, which is equivalent to about Rs 5,211, for a game as huge as that of Spain vs Germany. On the other hand, the price of a mid-level ticket in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium would cost double that.

Moreover, the cheapest ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup final would cost Rs 45,828, which is just Rs 10,000 more than that of the most expensive IPL match ticket. With the World Cup host country in close proximity, it is believed that several Indians have demonstrated interest in purchasing tickets for the games.

𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 . 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 . 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲



Introducing #FIFAPlus: your new home for football ✨ pic.twitter.com/xzhHLFD3cj — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 12, 2022

The report adds that fans had also complained of getting stuck in an online queue for several hours before the FIFA portal permitted them to make ticket applications. The FIFA World Cup tickets sale began on April 5 and will continue until April 28. Meanwhile, FIFA has revealed that the random selection draw will be out by May 31 and that applications would be decided by a lottery system.

The report also adds that Qatar has gone one step further for the local population as they would be charging only 40 Qatari Rial, which is equivalent to Rs 834 for group-stage tickets, the lowest a host nation has charged for the home fans since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Euro play-off

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, IC play-off 1, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, IC play-off 2, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Republic of Korea