Quinton De Kock's Shoe Pilots Ishan Kishan To IPL's Most Bizarre Dismissal Ever: Watch

Mumbai Indians' star opener Ishan Kishan got dismissed in the most bizarre way possible during their game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday. The incident occurred in the eighth over of Mumbai's innings when Lucknow spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled a wide on the off stump. Ishan, who was struggling to middle the ball until then, only managed to get an inside-edge on the ball, which hit LSG wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's shoe before flying towards the first slip where Jason Holder grabbed a catch.

If you think life is unfair, have a look at Ishan Kishan and his luck😭😑



Perfect example of "When nothing goes right for you"

8(20) literally killed the momentum Rohit was trying to build on the other end#LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/6DIEwB1qBx — 😎AK #MI💙😎 (@Sudharsan_ak) April 24, 2022

Ishan was batting on 8 off 20 balls when he was sent back to the pavilion by Bishnoi. The 23-year-old batter is struggling to score runs in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. Ishan, who was the most expensive player sold in this year's mega auction, started the tournament on a high, scoring two back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games for Mumbai. Since then, Ishan has scored 14, 26, 3, 13, 0, and 8 runs for his side in the last six innings, continuing his lean patch in IPL 2022.

Lucknow vs Mumbai

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants scored 168/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a magnificent century by KL Rahul. The LSG skipper scored his second ton of the season to ensure his side put on a respectable total on the board. Riley Meredith and Kieron Pollard picked two wickets each for Mumbai, while Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams scalped one wicket each.

In the second innings of the game, Mumbai were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Rohit Sharma (39 off 31) and Tilak Varma (38 off 27), none of the batters were able to fire for Mumbai. Kieron Pollard contributed with a 19 off 20 balls but that was never going to be enough for Mumbai to win the game. Lucknow eventually won the match by a massive margin of 36 runs. KL Rahul was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter/@ImTanujSingh

