Even before becoming teammates at the Rajasthan Royals camp, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler were known for sharing a strained history. Both the cricketers were involved in a mankading incident back in the 2019 edition of IPL, but Ashwin and Buttler have decided to put that history behind them and performed well for their franchise during the IPL 2022 season. With the tournament done and dusted, Rajasthan Royals shared a video of the duo on social media, which highlighted the growth in their relationship.

IPL 2022: R Ashwin signs jersey for Jos Buttler

In the video posted by the Rajasthan Royals media team, the camaraderie between Jos Buttler and R Ashwin was very much evident and was also lauded by fans as well. In the video, Ashwin can be seen signing the jersey worn by Jos Buttler. The veteran spinner was not the only one to sign Buttler's jersey as the entire Rajasthan Royals team had signed the jersey of the English batter.

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler's performance in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler demonstrated why he is regarded as' The Boss' with the bat by smashing four centuries during the IPL 2022 tournament. The Royals' opener finished the season with 863 runs to his name at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 149.05. Ashwin, on the other hand, not only performed well with the ball but also showed his batting skills playing some useful and handy knocks. In 12 innings, R Ashwin scored 191 runs at an impressive average of 27.29 and a strike rate of 141.48. With the ball be claimed 12 wickets in 17 innings.

IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT match highlights

Rajasthan Royals' dream of lifting the second IPL title was dashed after being totally outplayed by Gujarat Titans in the finale. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler started well but could not capitalise on the start getting dismissed for 22 runs and 39 runs respectively.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who did well with the bat during the entire tournament, bowled exceptionally well in the IPL 2022, chipping in with crucial wickets. The all-rounder finished the match with 3 wickets and gave away 17 runs in four overs. The Royals struggled to score runs and ended up posting 130 runs on board.

With below-par total onboard RR bowlers had to bowl really well to defend the total. GT started their run chase slowly and steadily with Shubman Gill saving his wicket by holding the fort at one end. The youngster stayed unbeaten on 45 runs off 43 balls. H Pandya on the other hand scored 34 runs off 30 balls, while David Miller ended up making an unbeaten 32 runs off just 19 deliveries. The Titans won the match by 7 wickets and also 11 balls to spare.