R Ashwin Channels His 'inner David Warner' & Guides Royals To Victory Over CSK; Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his economical spell with the ball, however, in the ongoing IPL 2022, the Tamil Nadu cricketer has proved that he is not bad with the bat either. Besides taking crucial wickets, Ashwin has also chipped with runs whenever he was promoted up the batting order. On Friday the off-spinner played the role of finisher to guide Rajasthan Royals to IPL Playoffs. The Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets with Ashwin remaining unbeaten till the end. Besides playing the match-winning knock, the Royals spinner also brought out his inner David Warner on the field

RR vs CSK: R Ashwin does David Warner-style celebration

R Ashwin has been a revelation for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) not just with the ball but with the bat as well. The off-spinner, who is usually an economical bowler, has not has taken crucial wickets this season but also contributed with the bat. The 35-year-old even has a half-century to his name while being promoted to No 3.

On Friday Ashwin was promoted ahead of Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag with a score of 76/3. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 40-run knock in just 23 balls. During the last over, Ashwin sliced the third ball of Matheesha Pathirana over backward point and RR now needed just 2 runs off three balls and the all-rounder thumped his chest repeatedly before the fist pump post the win.

Speaking about the preparation during the post-match presentation Ashwin said, “Feels like a million dollars. It was important that we won the game tonight. That’s quite a good finish to the group stage games. The communication was pretty clear before the tournament. I had to work on a lot of stuff. The team management was clear with my position,”.

He further said “I know what my role is. I have to make the batsmen take risks. I have always believed I understand the game well. I am quite innovative; they have understood me well. I want to play my A-game. I am glad to make it to the playoffs and super pleased. I just brought out the David Warner inside me,”.

IPL 2022: RR vs CSK match highlights

Chennai won the toss and decided to bat first. Despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, CSK managed to score 75 runs in the powerplay. Moeen Ali starred with the bat signing of the tournament with a brilliant 93 of 57 balls. Skipper MS Dhoni was the other major contributor with 26 of 28 balls.

However, the Rajasthan Royals' bowlers pulled things back conceding only 75 runs in the next 14 overs to restrict Chennai to 150. Chasing 151 to win, Royals lost Jos Buttler early, however, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for the team with 59(44), while Ashwin provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 40* (23) to take the team across the finish line.