R Ashwin Makes Huge Claim About India's '5-in-1 Player'; 'He Will Go For 15-17 Crore'

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his views about a young Indian cricketer who is most likely to be sold for a staggering amount of INR 15-17 crore during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions. The mega auctions are scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore, and the 10 IPL teams will go neck-to-neck in a bid to return with a positive outcome from the auctions. Meanwhile, speaking on a video title, ‘IPL Auction Explainer’ on his official Youtube channel, the veteran cricketer mentioned that former Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Ishan Kishan is 5 in 1 player and can attract some of the highest bids in the auction.

Acknowledging that Ishan is an exciting option for the teams, Ashwin said, “Ishan Kishan is one exciting option. But Mumbai also used him in the middle-order. So, he is a 3-in-1 package since his main dynamic of being a keeper adds a massive value.”

The cricketer further explained that Ishan can bat at both the top and middle order, while also being a valuable left-handed option.

“The general perception is that he will go for Rs 15-17 crore. I don't know about the exact value. But he is worth every crore that you are gonna be spending. So, Ishan Kishan will go for plenty since he is a 5-in-1 player. And he can sledge you from behind the stumps as well. In fact, he sledges you more than Rishabh Pant,” Ashwin added in his Youtube video.

Watch the full video:

A look at Ishan Kishan's IPL stats-

Ishan Kishan has registered himself for the mega auctions with a base price of INR 2 crore. He made his IPL debut for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and was roped in by MI during the 2018 IPL player auction. The left-handed batter has scored 1,452 IPL runs in 61 games so far with the help of nine half-centuries and the best knock of 99 runs. Meanwhile, alongside Kishan, Quinton de Kock, and Jonny Bairstow are some of the big wicketkeeper-batters in the list of 590 cricketers who will go under the hammer in the mega-auctions.

