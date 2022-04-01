R Ashwin Names 2 Indian Batters As Players He Loves Getting Out; 'I Enjoy The Contest'

The Indin Premier League is regarded as the biggest T20 league in the world for the cash in-flow that goes into conducting the tournament, alongside the fact that it features some of the superstars of the cricket world who do not play in any other domestic leagues. While the IPL 2022 is currently in full flow, Indian cricket fans are delighted to see their favourite cricketers in action. The tournament gives international teammates to go against each other, and one such point has been highlighted by Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during his recent appearance on ESPN Cricinfo’s show, ‘Polite Enquiries’.

R Ashwin names two Indian players he loves bowling against

Ashwin is playing for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season, and ahead of the team’s next match against Mumbai Indians, he revealed the names of two Indian batters whom he loves to get out. “I love going head-on with Virat and Rohit, to be honest. I think they are two quality batters that have played with me inside the dressing room, not two batters that I have got repeated contests against at an international arena,” said Ashwin.

Further explaining his answer, Ashwin mentioned that he loves to go against them in the IPL and added, “They don't like getting out to bowlers inside the team, so I enjoy the contest and look forward to it every year”. The 35-year-old veteran spinner was roped in by RR for an amount of 5 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and he returned with the figures of 0/21 in 4 overs in the first game for the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29. Ashwin helped RR to win their campaigner opener by bowling economically against SRH.

With that said, Ashwin will bowl against Team India and MI skipper Rohit on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. At the same time, he will be up against Kohli during match no. 13 of IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on April 5. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Rajasthan currently leads the IPL 2022 points table with one win to their name and a net run rate of +3.050.

Image: Instagram@rajasthanroyals