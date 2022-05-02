R Ashwin Turns 'coach' For RR Youngster Riyan Parag To Weave Spin Magic On KKR; Watch

India's top-class spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned coach for his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Riyan Parag ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. Rajasthan are slated to lock horns against Kolkata in Match No. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, Ashwin, who is one of the best spinners in the world, turned coach for Parag during their final practice session.

In a video shared on Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, Ashwin can be seen passing on some crucial spin bowling knowledge to Parag. Ashwin can be seen teaching Parag how to bowl the carrom ball. The video has garnered nearly 10,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared a few hours ago.

In the current edition of the IPL, Parag, an all-rounder, has struggled to find form. With the exception of one 50-plus score, Parag has not made much of an impact with the bat. His play with the ball hasn't been particularly impressive. With Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling in tandem, Parag hasn't had many opportunities to ply his trade with the ball. It will be interesting to see if Parag is given a chance to bowl in the match against KKR on Monday.

In IPL 2022, Parag has appeared in nine matches for Rajasthan Royals. In his nine games, Parag has taken just one wicket at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 24.00. In terms of batting, Parag has 107 runs at an average of 17.15 and a strike rate of 125.28 in nine matches.

Rajasthan Royals are currently in the top four of the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points to their name. Rajasthan have played a total of nine matches in the tournament so far, registering wins in six games and losing three.

Rajasthan Royals' squad

Rajasthan Royals: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Sanju Samson, 3. Jos Buttler, 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. R Ashwin, 6. Trent Boult, 7. Devdutt Padikkal, 8. Prasidh Krishna, 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Riyan Parag, 11. KC Cariappa, 12. Navdeep Saini, 13. Obed McCoy, 14. Anunay Singh, 15. Kuldeep Sen, 16. Karun Nair, 17. Dhruv Jurel, 18. Tejas Baroka, 19. Kuldip Yadav, 20. Shubham Garhwal, 21. James Neesham, 22. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 23. Rassie van der Dussen, 24. Daryl Mitchell.

Image: RajasthanRoyals/Twitter

