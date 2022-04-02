R Ashwin's Angry Send-off After Dismissing 19-year-old Tilak Varma Leaves Fans Divided

R Ashwin sent back a dangerous-looking Tilak Varma with a brilliant delivery in RR's game against MI on Saturday. The batter was beaten and the ball crashed onto the stumps. The player vented out his anger at the batter and gave him a send-off, with fans having two split opinions about the celebration.

Two really quality moments of cricket. Tilak Verma (what a knock!) reverse sweeps Ashwin for six and then next ball Ashwin strikes with a superb variation of pace. Top quality passage of play. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/fQmK87KgDO — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 2, 2022

Didn't expect that kind of behaviour from @ashwinravi99 — KM (@userkratos) April 2, 2022

Tilak Varma departed scoring 61 runs off just 33 balls but left Mumbai in a really good spot, but that wasn't enough as Mumbai Indians fell 23-runs short of the target.

IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Buttler played an exceptional innings says, Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma lauded Jos Buttler for an exceptional knock and said that the team tried different things but were unable to get rid of the batter "I thought they batted pretty well to get to 193, Buttler played an exceptional innings. We tried everything but we could not get him out. But, he played really well. Look, the other side is quite big, we always wanted to make the batters hit on the longer side. But this is what it is, this is why it is so challenging to come up against quality batters. They can exploit all sides of the ground and that is what Buttler did." Rohit Sharma said.

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma on target 'I think we could have chased'

The RR vs MI game looked evenly poised with Mumbai Indians requiring ten per over (70 of 7 overs) with seven wickets in hand but with both set batters Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan falling in quick succession the team lost the plot and failed to cross the finishing line "I thought, 193 on that pitch, I think we could have chased that, especially when we needed 70 off 7 overs with 7 wickets in hand. These things can happen. It is still early days in the tournament but we will learn from that and hopefully come out better." Rohit Sharma said

When also asked about the return of Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit said that he will be back as soon as he recovers from his in injury "He is a key player for us. We will wait and see. Once he gets fit, he will straight come in. But we want to give him time to recover because finger injuries can be tricky" he said.