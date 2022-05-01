R Ashwin's Wife Comforts Rohit Sharma's Wife After MI Skipper Gets Dismissed For Two Runs

Mumbai Indians (MI) earned their first victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday night, after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This was MI’s first win in the ninth game of the season and it came on the day when Rohit Sharma was celebrating his 35th birthday. However, the MI skipper failed to leave a mark with his batting performance in the match, as he was dismissed on the individual score of two runs off RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery.

Watch Rohit Sharma's dismissal by R Ashwin

While MI were chasing a target of 159 runs in the second innings, Ashwin dismissed Rohit in the third over of the match, which disappointed the Rohit Sharma fans. Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was spotted being disappointed with the dismissals in the stands, before she was confronted by R Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan. While Ashwin celebrated the wickets with his RR teammates, Prithi was spotted cheering from the stands before she went to Ritika and gave her a consoling hug.

Watch R Ashwin's wife consoling Rohit Sharma's wife

What else happened during the MI vs RR match?

The video of the same went viral on social media, as the cricket fans hailed IPL for featuring such heart-warming moments. Speaking about the match, Ashwin returned with the figures of 1/21 in four overs, while Trent Boult and Kuldeep Sena also grabbed one wicket each but failed to restrict MI below the target. The match had a thrilling final over finish, after Kieron Pollard was dismissed in the first ball of the 20th over by Sen and Daniel Sams hit a six to get off the mark, and took MI across the victory.

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match award

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored a match-winning knock of 51 runs in 39 balls, with the help of five fours and two sixes and also ended up winning the Player of the Match award. Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Tim David also contributed with knocks of 26 runs in 18 balls, 35 runs in 30 balls, and 20 runs in nine balls respectively.

Earlier in the first innings, Riley Meredith returned with the figures of 2/24 for MI, alongside Hrithik Shokeen’s 2/47 in three overs. At the same time, Jos Buttler hit his third half-century for RR by scoring 67 runs in 52 balls, which helped RR to score 158/6 in the first innings. R Ashwin and Daryl Mitchell also hit 21 runs and 17 runs respectively.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)