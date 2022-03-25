Rajasthan Royals Delete Tweet Featuring Sanju Samson After Latter Objects; Details Here

The Twitter handle of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has been the talk of the town for its funny banter against their own players as well as players from other franchises. This time, the team went all out as they targetted their own skipper Sanju Samson by sharing an edited pic featuring the batter.

Long earrings alongside a blue turban were morphed onto the photo of the Kerala-based cricketer in an attempt to make fun of the batter. However, Sanju Samson had a befitting response in hand to the franchise as the batter said this "might work between friends but it wasn't professional" for an official franchise to do so, as he replied to the picture.

Notably, the player seemed to be upset over the franchise's tweet as can be observed from his reply. Meanwhile, following the player's objection against the picture, the franchise has now deleted the Tweet from their verified handle. Notably, the latest pic comes days after ace bowler Yuzvendra Chahal triggered a funny banter after the player availed access to the team's verified Twitter account.

Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/X2iPXl7oQu — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 25, 2022

Minutes after Sanju Samson tweeted expressing his displeasure, Rajasthan Royals management issued an official statement. It said that the franchise will be making changes to their approach and team on social media.

Read Rajasthan Team management's full statement here:

Yuzvendra Chahal takes over RR Twitter account

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' newly recruited leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal administered the club's Twitter handle for a limited period of time a few days ago. Chahal was reportedly observed tweeting a lot of hilarious stuff on the franchise's Twitter account. Yuzvi was seen in these posts having a good time with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Where are you my love @ashwinravi99. no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? (is there anyone else in your life?)” one of Rajasthan Royals' Tweet, supposedly posted by Chahal, read. Sharing a picture of him arriving in response to the Tweet, Ashwin replied saying, "Thought I would just quietly blend in. I am here now."

Using the verified Twitter account of the Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal sent a series of funny messages. He even claimed to be the reason why the moon continues to revolve around the earth, and also introduced himself as the franchise's new skipper in a separate tweet. The message was also recognised by the 'actual' skipper Sanju Samson, who wrote "Congrats Yuzi," to which Yuzvendra Chahal (on behalf of the Rajasthan Royals) replied, "Jealous jealous."

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals squad

Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.