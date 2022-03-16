Rajasthan Royals Player Criticizes New IPL Rule; 'I Don't Really Understand The Point'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder James Neesham has given his take on IPL adopting the rule regarding strike-rotation of players who have crossed over before the completion of a catch. The new recommendation was put forth by the Marylebone Cricket Club and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to adopt MCC's suggestion for the new batter to replace the outgoing dismissed batter irrespective of whether both batters had crossed each other before the catch was taken.

"I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation. Don’t like it." Jimmy Neesham wrote.

While this rule is going to come into effect in international cricket starting October 2022, the IPL governing council has decided to adopt the new rules straight away. This will not be the only new IPL rule as the mega event will see never-before new rules in play from this edition.

New IPL Rules: What are they?



Increase in unsuccessful reviews - The Decision Review System (DRS) was introduced in the 2018 season and teams were allowed one unsuccessful attempt in an innings but that same will now be increased to two this season.

New batter to take strike after catch dismissals - As mentioned the new recommendation was put forth by the Marylebone Cricket Club and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to adopt MCC's suggestion for the new batter to replace the outgoing dismissed batter irrespective of whether both batters had crossed each other before the catch was taken

Matches to be rescheduled if franchises can't field teams due to Covid-19 - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that in case a side is unable to field a full team, it will look to reschedule the match for a later day in the season. As per rules, a team is supposed to have 12 players available, 11 of whom will take the field, of which at least seven must be Indian, and one substitute. It also added that if the rescheduling doesn't look possible, the matter will be taken up by the technical committee of the IPL, and its decision will be final and binding. READ | IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals team bus attacked in Mumbai; police files FIR against miscreants

Teams' league rankings to be used if Final can't be decided by Super Overs - Keeping in mind the rarest of the rare conditions, the new IPL rule states that the champion of a final will be decided based on the two teams' final league ranking if the “conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available”.

