Rajasthan Royals Share Satellite Image As Fun Strategy To Tackle In-form Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL 2022 tournament. The Tamil Nadu batsman is in the form of his life as he is playing some fine knocks for his team regardless of chasing or batting first. The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain has scored 210 runs at a strike rate of 20, that too at an astonishing average of 105. Ahead of the RR vs RCB match, the social media team came up with an innovative yet funny way to in-form Dinesh Karthik.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals device plan to stop Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been in exceptional form for RCB and is currently the second-highest run-getter for the team behind skipper Faf du Plessis. Karthik has so far scored 210 runs in 8 matches at an average of 105 and strike rate of 200. Before the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 clash, the Rajasthan Royals social media team shared a s atellite image to let Dinesh Karthik know that there was a lot of traffic from Mumbai to Pune and DK could take the next shortest route to reach the destination. Check out the post from RR ahead of the match against RCB.

Hey @DineshKarthik, seems like there's heavy traffic on the Mumbai-Pune express highway, here's a shorter route: pic.twitter.com/SjsZzZ1v0h — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2022

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR preview

RCB have currently won 5 out of 8 matches and are placed in the fourth position in the points table. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand are currently placed in the third position in the points tally having won 5 out of the 7 matches played so far. A victory for the Royals over RCB will not only settle the score but also gain them an entry in the top 2. RCB also stands the chance to enter the top 2 with a win over the Royals and they would eager to bounce back from the humiliating loss in the previous match. Coming into this encounter RCB faced a humiliating loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match as they managed to score only 68 runs.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand are on a two-match winning streak and would like to make it a hattrick of wins. The last time these two teams faced each other at the Wankhede Stadium on April 5 and it was RCB who won the match by 4 wickets while chasing down the target of 170 runs. Heroics with the bat from DInesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed took the team to victory. For Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler had scored unbeaten 70 runs, while Shimron Hetmyer had scored unbeaten 42 runs.