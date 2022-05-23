Rajasthan Royals Staff Shout 'Bhai Land Karao' As Major Turbulence Hits Flight To Kolkata

The Rajasthan Royals finished their IPL 2022 league stage second on the IPL 2022 points table following their five-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin played a match-winning knock scoring an unbeaten 40 runs off 23 deliveries to help the team finish second on the points table. The Royals will now face the table-toppers Gujarat Titans for a place in the final which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24. As the Royals team took a flight to Kolkata they had to face mid-air issues with their flight due to changing weather conditions.

Rajasthan Royals flight turbulence

In a video uploaded on the Rajasthan Royals' social media handle, one of the members of the squad was heard yelling ‘Bhai Land Karao’ and then ‘Land Kara De’ funnily as the mist had made its way inside the flight. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal can be seen enjoying the experience with great enthusiasm and besides all this, there were ‘Halla Bol’ chants as well in the flight. The video ends with the flight landing safely in Kolkata and all of the members of the Rajasthan Royals getting down.



With rains coming down during the weekend the IPL Qualifiers could also be disrupted. Rajasthan are scheduled to play Gujarat Titans on May 24, and if the game gets washed out, then Gujarat will go through to the finals of the Indian Premier League, and Rajasthan will be forced to play in the Qualifier 2, against the winner of Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022 final points table

Gujarat Titans qualified for IPL 2022 Playoff by taking the top spot. RR finished second on the points table. Lucknow Super Giants after completion of league stage finished third, while RCB courtesy of MI's win over DC finished in the 4th place. DC finished fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS finished the tournament in the 6th spot, while KKR completed the season on the 7th spot. SRH after the loss finished on 8th place, while Chennai Super Kings finished the season at 9th spot. Mumbai Indians finished last at 10th place.