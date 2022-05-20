Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings: RR Vs CSK Fantasy Tips & Playing XI News

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, in what could be a vital match in deciding who plays the first qualifier. While CSK have nothing much to play for, having been knocked out of the IPL 2022 playoff race, the same cannot be said for RR, who can still finish in second place.

The Sanju Samson-led side are currently in third place with 16 points, just two points behind second-placed Lucknow Super Giants, but with a game in hand and also a better net run rate. Hence, if RR beat CSK, not only will they confirm their place in the playoffs, but they will also finish in second place and feature in qualifier 1 against leaders Gujarat Titans.

With so much on the line for the Rajasthan Royals, here is a look at our RR vs CSK fantasy tips and playing XI predictions.

RR vs CSK playing XI predictions

With the possibility of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs still in their hands, Rajasthan Royals are not expected to make any changes in their playing 11 that helped them pick up a much-needed win against a high flying Lucknow Super Giants side.

On the contrary, the Chennai Super Kings could try and give some opportunities to youngsters and those overseas players who have not received much of an opportunity yet. As a result, one can expect the MS Dhoni-led side to continue starting the likes of 22-year old Prashant Solanki and New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner. Below is a look at our predicted XI for both teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

RR vs CSK fantasy tips: Dream11 prediction

Keeper(s): Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi (VC)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Moeen Ali (VC)

Bowlers: Mukesh Choudhary, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal