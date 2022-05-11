Last Updated:

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

Know the Dream11 team, head-to-head record & playing XI news about the RR vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022 match, to be played on Wednesday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Rajasthan Royals

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Delhi Capitals (DC) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant’s DC head into the match after losing their previous match against Chennai Super Kings on May 8, by a massive margin of 91 runs. Whereas, Sanju Samson-led RR head into the game after earning a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings, chasing down 190 runs. 

Both teams are eyeing an IPL 2022 Playoffs berth, as only 12 games remain to be played in the league stage. Having said that, RR currently sit third in the IPL 2022 points table with seven wins and four defeats in 11 games, while DC have five wins and six losses to their name in 11 games. DC have the uphill task of winning their remaining games with a hefty margin in order to qualify for the Playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Head-to-head record

RR have a clear upper hand over DC in terms of head-to-head record as Rajasthan have won on 13 occasions, while Delhi have emerged as the winner in 12 out of the 25 games played. In the last five games played among both the teams, Pant’s side have won three games, while Samson’s team has won two games. The last time both teams clashed in the IPL 2022, Rajasthan won the dramatic match by 15 runs after setting a target of 223 runs. 

The match began with Jos Buttler hitting 116 runs in 65 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal hit 54 runs in 35 balls for RR. The team reached a total of 222 runs after skipper Samson played an unbeaten knock of 46 runs. DC, on the other hand, almost clinched victory in the match, before the final over of the game saw a series of controversial events. The DC camp was upset with the on-field umpire not awarding a no-ball to a waist-high full toss, as skipper Pant, Shardul Thakur, and assistant coach Pravin Amre received hefty fines for their behavior. 

RR vs DC: Dream 11 team and playing XI news

Keeper – Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batters – David Warner (vc), Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)

