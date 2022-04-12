Ranatunga Slams SL Stars For Playing IPL Instead Of Joining Nation's Protests: 'have Guts'

Amidst the severe economic crisis transpiring in Sri Lanka, several of the country's star cricketers are currently playing in the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL). Citing the ongoing crisis, former Sri Lankan cricketer and current Minister Arjuna Ranatunga has urged all the players to leave the IPL and instead come back to support their nation.

Arjuna Ranatunga urges Sri Lankan players to leave IPL

While speaking to ANI, Arjuna Ranatunga explained that he does not understand how Sri Lankan players are currently playing in the IPL when their country is undergoing such a harrowing economic crisis. He acknowledged that the players could be scared to voice their opinion against the administration, but insisted that this was not the time to think solely of their interests.

"I really don't know, but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven't spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry, and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest. When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it without thinking about your business," said Ranatunga.

The former cricketer went on to explain why he was not a part of the protests by stating, "People ask me why I am not in the protests. It's just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years, and this is not a political issue. So far, none of the political parties and politicians have got into the protests, and that's the biggest strength of the people of this country."

Ranatunga concluded his comments by stating that he would hope that all the Sri Lankan players leave the IPL for a week and come out in support of the protests. The island nation is currently battling a severe economic crisis as food and fuel scarcity are impacting a large number of people. The COVID pandemic has had a devastating impact on the country as their economy has been in free-fall ever since.