Rohit Sharma and his men registered their second victory in the ongoing IPL season as they handed a 5-run defeat to table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday. The entire stadium broke into wild celebrations as Daniel Sams defended just nine runs in the final over to help Mumbai taste their second triumph. Amongst those who celebrated Mumbai's win at the Brabourne Stadium was Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the franchise.

Ranveer was seen celebrating in a euphoric manner in the stands after Mumbai managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The five-time champions appeared to have lost the game just when Sams produced an impressive spell to defend 9 runs off the final over. Sams was bowling against Rahul Tewatia and David Miller, one of the most successful finishing pairs of this season. The Australian bowler kept his cool and delivered what can be dubbed as Mumbai's greatest comeback.

Sams dismissed Tewatia in the third ball of the final over and gave away just three runs to finish the game in Mumbai's favour. Tewatia was sent back to the pavilion thanks to a runout affected by Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan. It is to be noted that Sams was punished by his compatriot Pat Cummins earlier in the season when the pacer was brought in to bowl in a similar situation. Here's how Rohit and Co. and their supporters celebrated the win on Friday.

Gujarat vs Mumbai

Coming back to the match, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field first. Mumbai scored 177/6 in 20 overs courtesy of some quality batting from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David. All three batters scored over 40 runs each to take Mumbai to a respectable total. Rashid Khan picked two wickets for Gujarat Titans, while Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, and Pradeep Sangwan picked one each.

In reply, Gujarat could score only 172 runs in 20 overs despite a good start provided by the openers. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha notched up a 106-run partnership before they were dismissed by Murugan Ashwin in the same over. Hardik Pandya, Sai Sudharsan, and David Miller all scored runs towards the back end of their innings but just couldn't finish the chase. Tim David was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting.

