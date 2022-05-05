In 'the cutest video ever' that is doing the rounds on social media, Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan was seen playing with teammate Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya. The Afghanistan spinner was seen giving flying kisses to Agastya before the duo had a cute giggle.

Rashid Khan plays with Hardik Pandya' son

In a video put up by Gujarat Titans' official social media handle, Rashid Khan was seen having some fun time with skipper Hardik Pandya's son, while the latter held him in his arms.

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, debutants GT are having a fantastic season as they are currently on the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points after 10 matches, two clear of second-placed Lucknow Super Giants and six clear of fifth-placed SunRisers Hyderabad, who have a game in hand.

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan have been fantastic

Not only have Gujarat Titans overall had a good season but so have captain Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Rashid Khan. After just nine matches, Hardik has managed to score his second-highest tally of runs in a season. He has scored 309 runs in IPL 2022, with a best of 87* this season. His best tally of runs came in the 2019 season when he smashed 402 runs. And that is not it, as the Indian all-rounder has also contributed with four wickets.

As for Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan spinner has picked up nine matches in ten matches. However, what is most impressive is his fantastic economy rate of just 6.93, having bowled his full quota of 40 overs. And that is not it as Rashid has also contributed with the bat, scoring 71 runs from six innings, with a best of 40.

Having had a fantastic campaign for most of the IPL 2022 season so far, the Gujarat Titans and their two stars, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, will hope to carry their momentum into their next when they face five-time champions Mumbai Indians on May 5 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. As for the Rohit Sharma-led side, they will hope to fight for pride, having already been knocked out following their worst start to a campaign.