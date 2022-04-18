Rashid Khan Whacks 3 Massive Sixes Against CSK In Chris Jordan's Over; WATCH

Rashid Khan has cemented his name in IPL history as one of the best wicket-taking spinners to have played the tournament. Over the years the Afghanistan cricketer has left many batsmen clueless with his bowling variations and as time has passed on he has even developed his batting skill making him an all-rounder to have on the team.

On Sunday, Rashid Khan had the opportunity to lead the Gujarat Titans team in absence of Hardik Pandya who was left out due to injury. The Afghan cricketer not only delivered with the ball but his batting skills were on the full display which turned the match in the Titans' favour and allowed Miller to apply the finishing touches.

IPL 2022: Rashid Khan batting leaves CSK stunned

With the Gujarat Titans struggling at 122/5 after 17 overs while chasing a target of 170, the team needed a miracle from someone to pull them across the finish line. With 48 runs needed off 3 overs, Rashid Khan took the matter in his own hands. Batting on 8 runs from 12 balls, the Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper decided to have a go at CSK bowler Chris Jordan.

The England pacer who was brought in the team for bowling in death overs was at the receiving end while bowling the 18th over. The first delivery saw Jordan missing the yorker with Rashid pulling his front leg out of the way to hit a brilliant six over mid-wicket. In the next delivery, Jordan tried the wide yorker but Rashid Khan sliced the ball over point for yet another maximum.

The third delivery of the over saw Jordan still trying to land yorker only for Rashid, to loft the delivery over the cover for a boundary. The fourth delivery once again saw Rashid hitting Jordan for the third six of the over prompting Dhoni to have a word with the bowler. The last two deliveries went for only three runs. By hitting 25 runs in the over, Rashid Khan completely put the pressure back on the CSK team.

IPL 2022: GT vs CSK highlights

Bating first CSK posted 169 runs on board with Ruturaj Gaikwad finally scoring a fine half-century. The opener scored 73 runs before being dismissed by Yash Dayal. Ambati Rayudu scored 46 runs off 31 balls. For Titans, Alzarri Joseph picked up 2 wickets.

Cashing 170 runs for victory, Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar both were dismissed for a duck in space of three balls. With Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, and Rahul Tewatia all departing quickly Titans had lost half of the team for just 87 runs on the board. However, David Miller had other ideas as he played a blinder of a knock to keep the team in the match. In the penultimate over Chris Jordan was hit for a six by Miller before the CSK pacer bowled a no-ball in the next delivery. Miller despatched the fee hit ball for a boundary before picking up a double in the fifth ball to win the match.