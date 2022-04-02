Ravi Shastri Compares Indian Youngster To MS Dhoni; 'I Liked Him Tactically As A Captain'

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has come out and praised Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant for his leadership qualities and compared him to legendary skipper MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant's Delhi Cpaitals have made a winning start to their campaign after bating Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture. The team is all set to take on Gujarat Titans in their second match and Ravi Shastri feels that Pant is more composed than MS Dhoni as the skipper of the team.

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri speaks about Rishabh Pant leadership skills

Ravi Shastri while speaking to Espncricinfo said, “I liked him tactically as a captain. He used Kuldeep brilliantly and also made good bowling changes. He is a street-smart cricketer and yes, he will learn a lot more. The thing I like about him the most is that his batting and his captaincy is not the same. As a captain, he is a lot more composed. His idol is MS Dhoni, so he tries to do a lot of things like him. Even if you watch him before the game, his practice and work ethics are a lot similar to Dhoni. So, he's very composed and very calm.”

Rishabh Pant's batting average has taken a slight dip when playing for Delhi Capitals during the past two seasons, however Shastri is confident of youngster doing well. He added, “Rishabh is not a sort of player who will be under pressure. He is always going to play his natural game. The way Rishabh plays, being consistent is not easy because he will take chances. He takes care of the strike rate because he comes to bat at no.4, where you have to take the run-scoring up. So, it's a high-risk game there. If he performs, he can cover up his strike rate issue in a single innings,”.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans preview

Gujarat Titans were impressive in their first match in IPL 2022 with pacer Mohammed Shami bowling a fiery opening spell before Rahul Tewatia scored an unbeaten 40 runs to help Gujarat Titans register a 5-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans will rely on Rashid Khan along with India off-spinner Jayant Yadav in the spin department. In Rahul Tewatia, they have a handy leg-spin option Hardik Pandya will be hoping for his team to continue with the same performance against a string DC team and make it two wins out of out in IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand have started strongly beating five time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture. Lalit Yadav smashed 48 not out off 38 balls down the order as DC chased down the target of 178 with 10 balls to spare. Axar Patel also chipped in with a 17-ball 38 not out, while opener Prithvi Shaw contributed 38 in the previous match. Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was too expensive against Mumbai and is likely to be replaced in the upcoming match. DC could try Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman who have joined the team after quarantine.