Ravi Shastri Flays Rishabh Pant For DRS Gaffe; 'DC Didn’t Deserve To Qualify & RCB Does'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri unleashed his wrath on the Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant for a captaincy decision of his during match no. 69 of the Indian Premier League 2022 against Mumbai Indians, which cost DC a spot in the IPL 2022 Playoffs. MI chased down a target of 160 runs with five wickets in hand, and their win powered RCB through to the Playoffs, while DC’s campaign ended on a disappointing note. Meanwhile, during MI’s chase on Saturday, Pant earlier dropped Dewald Brevis and went on to not take DRS review for a caught behind the call against Tim David, which proved to be a game-changing decision.

The replays confirmed that the ball took a faint edge off David’s bat before landing in Pant’s gloves, but neither the bowler of the skipper seemed enthusiastic to take the review. While David ended up scoring a match-winning knock of 34 runs in just 11 balls, speaking in the post-match show on Star Sports, former India coach Shastri took a dig at Pant and blamed him for the blunder.

“Go straight to the moment. Common sense, what does common sense demand? There was Rishabh, there was Shardul, but what were the others doing? Common sense demands that with five overs left, 2 reviews (remaining), Tim David had just come in, and you had a great opportunity of getting two wickets quickly. You still had five overs to go, and you had the upper hand. You had to take it! (the review) This was a no-brainer,” Shastri said.

'It was like a balloon bursting,' says Ravi Shastri

The former India coach also added that Pant will have to go back to the moment as it is tough pill to swallow. “It was like a balloon bursting.. all over. So they will have sleepless nights over this one. Such are these games, it's the place for playoffs that you have missed after playing for 2 months. They have only themselves to blame, nothing else. No excuses, you can't hide behind anything, you lost it, more than Mumbai Indians winning it. You didn't deserve to qualify and RCB do,” Shastri added. DC finished their campaign with seven wins and seven defeats in 14 games and a sixth-place finish in the standings.

What did Rishabh Pant say about his decision?

Meanwhile, during the post-match presentation, Rishabh also expressed his views on not taking the DRS review and said, “ thought there was something but everyone standing in the circle was not convinced enough so I was asking them 'should we go up' and at the end, I didn't take the review," Pant said in his post-match interview”.

Having qualified for the Playoffs as a direct result of MI’s win against DC, RCB secured the fourth and final spot for the Playoffs. RCB will clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the eliminator on May 25, while Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Qualifier 1 for the spot in the IPL 2022 finals.