Ravi Shastri Lauds Umran Malik's Heroics In IPL 2022; Demands BCCI Contract 'straightaway'

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted a thrilling three-run triumph over Mumbai Indians in match no. 65 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. After posting a target of 194 runs in the first innings, SRH restricted MI to 190/7 in the second innings, courtesy of a fierce display from the bowling department. The likes of top-class pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan and young pacer Umran Malik yet again outperformed everyone by contributing with the figures of 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

While Umran Malik became the talking point of the game, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thought about the young pacer and advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give Malik a central contract right away. Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the ex-coach added that he should be in the mix with experienced players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Despite leaking runs in his first over against MI, Umran made a strong comeback for SRH in his second spell and took important wickets of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Daniel Sams.

'Don't let him float around': Ravi Shastri on Umran Malik

"Central contract straightaway for him (Umran Malik). Don't let him float around, keep him in the mix with the main players and let him learn by being around the Shamis and bumrahs and see the way they train, the way they manage their workload but don't let him go astray," Shastri said.

The former head coach also pointed out that the 22-year-old pacer needs to bowl on consistent lines and attack at stumps without reducing his sheer pace. “Tell him to focus on those three stumps. You get that right first. After that, you can try and learn whatever other skills you want to add. And I promise you this guy is gonna be a handful in red-ball cricket. If you add this guy to Bumrah and Shami I think the Indian attack is going to be a serious one,” Shastri further added.

Umran Malik's heroics in IPL 2022

Malik had already become one of the most influential youngsters in the IPL 2022, as he earlier bowled the fastest delivery of the season, at a speed of 157kph or 97.55 mph. The 22-year-old’s effort saw him bowling the second-fastest delivery in the history of IPL and most importantly he was just 3 mph shy of reaching Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar’s world record of bowling at 161 kmph. It is pertinent to mention that Umran has taken 21 wickets so far in 13 games, and is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the season.

