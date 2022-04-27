Ravi Shastri Names His Favourites To Win IPL 2022; 'Especially With The Attack They Have'

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has named his favourite teams to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title. With 39 out of 70 league matches of the season already done, the race for the top four slots in the IPL 2022 points table is currently in full flow. The season has witnessed notable surprises as top teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have performed poorly, while teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), who finished at the bottom of the table last year have performed exceptionally well this season.

Meanwhile, during a conversation on ESPN Cricinfo, Shastri revealed that he sees SRH as the most improved team in the tournament, while named RR as the team who could go on an win the tournament. “I said at the start that a new team will win it. All three are in the hunt, Lucknow, Gujarat and RCB. So take them into the playoffs and then you can add Rajasthan Royals, who are playing some of the best cricket in the last four or five years. And if you want to be superstitious, you want to go with a trend, it's the year of Warnie. He won it the first time around for Rajasthan, could this be the year where they are playing for him and everything is going their way,” Shastri said.

The former India head coach went on to add the RR can win the title, citing their phenomenal form in the season and added that they could do it also in the memory of their first-ever skipper late Shane Warne. RR won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, under the captaincy of the Australian spin legend.

Ravi Shastri explains SRH's transformation

In the meantime, shedding his thoughts on SRH’s campaign, Shastri added “The team that for me that has made the biggest strides in the last week or so has been the Sunrisers. Especially with the attack they have, Kane (Williamson) is now getting more into the act as a captain. He seems a lot more confident with the resources he has and the batting around him. That allows him to take his time and play the way he wants”.

Shastri’s prediction about RR winning the title can be supported by the fact that RR currently sit at the top of the points table with six wins and two defeats in eight games. They defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs on Tuesday, which helped them top the tables. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are on equal points with RR, having played one match less and SRH are currency third with five wins in seven games.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/bcci.tv)