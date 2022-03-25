Ravi Shastri Picks Virat Kohli's Batting Spot At RCB: 'It's Irrelevant Who's At Other End'

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of Team India, picked Virat Kohli's batting position for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli's batting position has become a topic of debate amid a slew of changes to the RCB squad, with some speculating that he may return to the No. 3 spot. When questioned for his thoughts on the matter, Shastri stated Kohli should bat as an opener as long as RCB's middle-order is strong. Earlier, former RCB captain Daniel Vettori had said on ESPNCricinfo that Kohli should continue as an opener in the upcoming season.

"That depends on the balance of the team. I wouldn't know what their middle order is, but just in case they've got a very strong middle order, then there's no harm in Virat opening," Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo's T20 Time Out.

In the previous edition of the cash-rich league, Kohli opened the batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal. Batting at the top of the order for RCB in IPL 2021, Kohli scored 405 runs in 15 matches. Kohli hit three half-centuries last season, with the highest individual score of 72 not out. Kohli's average for those runs was 28.92, his lowest in the past five seasons. Kohli may be forced to return to his traditional No. 3 spot this season, where he will be required to perform the role of an anchor, due to the absence of explosive batter AB de Villiers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed former CSK opener Faf du Plessis as their captain for IPL 2022. It is likely that Du Plessis will open the batting alongside young Indian batter Anuj Rawat. RCB will then have to rely on Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik to do the scoring in the middle-order.

RCB's squad for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Image: PTI