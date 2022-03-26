Ravi Shastri Points Out KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer's Advantage; 'I Can Go All Guns Blazing'

Former India coach Ravi Shastri joined Star Sport’s commentary panel for the Indian Premier League 2022 season and made his comeback behind the mic after a brief hiatus. While the season opened with the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash on Saturday, speaking to Star Sports, the former India coach shed his thoughts on the newly-appointed skipper of KKR, Shreyas Iyer. The 27-year-old Iyer was roped in by KKR for big bucks during the IPL 2022 mega auction and was eventually announced as the skipper of the side.

Meanwhile, speaking to the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL 2022, Star Sports, Shastri pointed out the advantage Shreyas has in leading KKR in the opening game of the tournament. “Shreyas Iyer is a street smart cricketer, he knows how to get runs in any format of the game, he is in a rich way of form just like Jadeja, that should help. The fact that he is leading for the first time and he doesn’t have the full complement of his players sometimes takes the pressure off you as a captain. Because you are okay, ‘I don't have my full team, I have to make the best of what I have. Let me go out there, all guns blazing. Think positively, play freely and they have got the talent there," Shastri explained.

Great start of IPL 2022 for KKR

On the match front, Shreyas had a positive start to his debut season as KKR’s skipper as he won the toss, alongside his counterpart from CSK, Ravindra Jadeja. As the match commenced, KKR earned their first dismissal of the season in form of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over of IPL 2022. KKR pacer Umesh Yadav dismissed the last season’s orange cap holder for a duck, three balls into the innings.

While Uthappa struck two boundaries and a six to bring back CSK into the game, they suffered a major setback in the fifth over of the match as Kiwi batter Devon Conway got out on the individual score of three runs. CSK scored 35 runs at the loss of two wickets in the powerplay as Uthappa walked back to the pavilion in the eighth over. Jadeja’s team suffered another hiccup in the next over as Ambati Rayudu was dismissed after an unfortunate run-out. Skipper Jadeja worked a delivery from Sunil Narine and took a couple of steps down the pitch before stopping abruptly. Rayudu found himself halfway down the pitch till that time as Shreyas’ throw was collected by the bowler, who dislodged the stumps.

(Image: Instagram-@iplt20/BCCI/PTI)