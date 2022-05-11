Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that captaincy doesn’t come to Ravindra Jadeja naturally and he looked like a “fish out of water” during his short stint as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2022. Just two days ahead of the commencement of the ongoing season, MS Dhoni took the cricketing world by surprise as he announced his decision of giving up CSK’s captaincy and handing over the baton to the veteran allrounder. However, Jadeja’s captaincy journey did not take the best start as the team lost six out of their first eight games. The 33-year-old eventually decided to relinquish the leadership role and give it back to Dhoni.

Meanwhile, speaking on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out, Ravi Shastri said, “He [Jadeja] is not a natural captain. He hasn't captained at any level. So, to give him the responsibility I thought was a little hard on Jadeja. People might want to judge Jaddu, but it's not his fault. He hasn't captained anywhere. He looked a fish out of water, totally out of place and he's far better off playing as a player. Because he's one of the best around in the business, when it comes to all-rounders”.

The former India head coach also added that the cricketer should focus on his cricket as the decision to give him captaincy led to CSK’s dismal performance in the tournament. “If you see the form they're in now, if they had this going early on, they'll be right up there in the mix,” Shastri explained.

CSK's resurgence after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the captaincy

CSK have won two out of their last three games after Dhoni returned as the skipper and continue to be in the race for IPL 2022 playoffs. The team was in the ninth position on the table out of 10 teams. The leadership responsibility could have taken a toll on Jadeja’s performance as he has returned with only five wickets in 10 games, with best figures of 3/39. At the same time, he has scored only 116 runs at a strike rate of 118.36, with the best knock of 26* runs.