Ravi Shastri Reveals Shocking Price Tag He'd Have 'comfortably' Earned In IPL Auction

Ravi Shastri was among one of the finest all-rounders that India had produced during his playing days. However, the game of cricket has evolved over the years with the sport demanding multi-dimensional players these days. In an interview with a cricketing website, Ravi Shastri revealed that he would have raked in more moolah had the IPL auction taken place during his playing days

Ravi Shastri reveals his price tag for the Indian Premier League

In an interview with Espncricinfo, the 1983 World Cup winner was asked about his price tag had the IPL auctions would have existed at that time. Ravi Shastri in his reply was quick to point out that he would have easily gotten INR 15 crore at the auction, considering his skillsets. He said, “Comfortably in the 15 crore bracket. Comfortably! And captain of the side. No question. It's a no-brainer,”. Currently, Ravi Shastri is currently part of the Hindi commentary panel of IPL 2022 ending his seven-year hiatus.

The IPL auction has changed the lives of many cricketers, especially those from humble backgrounds. Several Indian all-rounders like Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya have earned big bucks over the years in the IPL auction.

Ravi Shastri cricketing career

Talking about Ravi Shastri;'s India career, the all-rounder led India in one Test and 11 ODIs, in his 12-year career while playing for the national side. Overall he has played 80 Tests and 150 ODI matches. Shastri has scored 3830 runs in the longest format of the game and also picked up 151 wickets. In the ODI format, Shastri scored 3108 runs besides picking up 129 scalps to his name.

After finishing his playing career, Ravi Shastri decided to take over the commentator's role. He is considered to be one of the finest voices of Indian Cricket before taking up the coaching role of Team India. He was part of India's coaching staff for almost 7 years, first as the Director of Cricket and then as the head coach. Shastri's tenure as coach ended following the T20 World Cup 2021 debacle where India was knocked out in the group stage.