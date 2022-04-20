Ravi Shastri Reveals What 'brings Out The Best' In Rishabh Pant; 'No Half Measures'

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant finds himself in a tough situation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, as DC have won only two games, out of the five they have played this season. Speaking about Pant’s individual performance, he has got good starts in each of the matches so far, except the opening game for the team. Despite being known as one of the big hitters of the DC squad, Pant has scored no-half centuries so far in the season and former India coach Ravi Shastri has now opined on how Pant can improve his game.

While Pant’s best score in the tournament so far is a knock of 43 runs, Shastri suggests that there are no half measures with Pant’s batting and for a time, he should forget about the responsibility of leading the team. Speaking on Star Sports’ Gameplan episode, Shastri said, “I don't think there is any problem with his batting. I think it's just change of mind-set that is needed, where he goes out and gives himself a little bit of time early on and then goes for it. There are no half measures”.

Ravi Shastri suggests Rishabh Pant forget he is the captain of DC

Shastri further elaborated that Pant plays risky shots, takes his chances and everyone wants him to play in the same fashion as it brings the best out of him. “What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the captain of the side, just let him go out and play his natural game,” said Shastri. The 59-year-old spent a significant amount of time guiding Pant during his time as the head coach of India and he feels other DC players around Pant should take the responsibility so that Pant can fire with the bat.

Meanwhile, DC is scheduled to play against Punjab Kings in match no. 32 of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. Pant will be hopeful to bring the team back to winning ways and also add some valuable runs under his belt. He is the second-highest run-scorer for DC so far, with a total of 144 runs in his tally at a strike rate of 146.93. Prithvi Shaw is the leading scorer for DC, with 176 runs in his tally with the help of two half-centuries.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/bcci.tv)