Ravi Shastri's 'Daddy Showing Who Is The Boss' Comment For Bumrah Leaves Twitter Divided

On Monday, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced off in one of the most interesting matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai's pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the game's star performer, picking up a five-wicket haul to his name. Bumrah's fifer was his first in the IPL. Despite Bumrah's heroics, Mumbai Indians were defeated as they were once again let down by their batters.

However, Mumbai's dismal performance with the bat didn't stop Bumrah from securing the player of the match award. Bumrah became just the second player this season to win the man of the match award in a losing cause. Several former cricketers and pundits flooded social media with congratulatory posts for Bumrah after his fiery spell against KKR. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is amongst those who lauded Bumrah for his performance.

Shastri turned to social media to react to Bumrah's bowling performance and shared an appreciative post for the young pacer. Calling Bumrah the 'boss", Shastri said the 28-year-old has displayed once again that "class is permanent". Shastri also urged young players to take lessons from Bumrah's performance. However, Shastri's comment has divided social media with some users posting jokes and memes in the comment section. Here's how Twitter reacted to Shastri's comment.

Kolkata vs Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders trounced Mumbai Indians by 52 runs. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Knight Riders amassed 165/9 in 20 overs thanks to some outstanding batting from Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. Before Bumrah bamboozled their batting order with his maiden five-wicket haul, Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh contributed to the team's total. Four out of five batters for KKR were dismissed for ducks near the end of their innings.

Mumbai Indians also had wickets from Kumar Kartikeya, Daniel Sams, and Murugan Ashwin. Mumbai were then bowled out for just 113 runs by KKR. Mumbai's top order was ripped apart yet again. Ishan Kishan, who struck 51 off 43 balls, was Mumbai's only batter to score more than 20 runs. Apart from Ishan, none of the other batters for Mumbai were able to score more than 15 runs in the match.

