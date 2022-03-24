Ravindra Jadeja Gives Initial Take On Taking Over CSK Captaincy; 'Need To Fill Big Boots'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave his first reaction on being named captain of the side on Thursday. The 33-year old will take over the reins from legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who led the side for 12 years. In this time, Captain cool led the side to a staggering four titles, nine finals and two Champions League Twenty 20 titles. Considering Dhoni's record at CSK, Jadeja will undoubtedly need to fill in some big boots, a huge task that the all-rounder himself acknowledged.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja looking forward to CSK captaincy

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings for eight years, shared his first thoughts on taking up captaincy via a video released by CSK on their official social media channels. The 33-year old said, "Feeling good but at the same time I need to fill in big boots. Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully, I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him."

CSK issue statement to announce Ravindra Jadeja as Captain

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

CSK will kickstart IPL 2022 against KKR

With IPL 2022 all set to begin on March 26, the excitement amongst cricketing fans around the world could not be higher. The 15th edition of the tournament will commence with reigning champions CSK taking on last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders. As a result, Ravindra Jadeja will just have a few days to prepare before he walks on the field as a leader of the side for the very first time. The CSK vs KKR match will commence live at 7:30 PM on Saturday, from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Image: BCCI/IPL