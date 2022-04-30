Ravindra Jadeja Gives Up CSK Captaincy To Focus On Game; MS Dhoni To Lead Side Once Again

In the latest development, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has given up the captaincy and has handed it back to legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni as he is keen on focusing on his batting.

Ravindra Jadeja gives up CSK captaincy

The Chennai Super Kings informed fans about Ravindra Jadeja's decision to give up the captaincy via a statement that read,

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK.

MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."