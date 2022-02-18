Ravindra Jadeja Idolised By Delhi Capitals New Player; Here Is What He Has To Say

Ravindra Jadeja is undoubtedly one of the finest all-rounders in the world and there is no doubt that youngsters look up to him and try to pick up some tips from him. In the upcoming IPL 2022, the Delhi Capitals have signed India's U-19 World Cup star who revealed that he idolises Ravindra Jadeja and also wants to contribute as a multi-dimensional player for the teams he would play in the future.

Vicky Ostwal had a fantastic Under 19 World Cup picking up 12 wickets and topping the bowling charts. Following his exploits in the Under-19 level, Vicky Ostwal was signed by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2022 auction for INR Rs 20 lakh. In the video uploaded by the Indian Premier League on its Twitter handle in which Vicky Ostwal gets candid about Ravindra Jadeja. He said,

"I have always idolised Ravindra Jadeja he is my role model. The kind of player he is, he contributes in bowling, in batting, and the most important department is fielding. He is the guy that every team wants him,"

Talking about how soothing he felt after getting picked by Delhi Capitals, Ostwal said, "I have been watching the IPL ever since I was a kid. There was always a dream of playing in the IPL, as it is the biggest platform you can get. I am really happy that I got picked by Delhi Capitals for this year's IPL. I was in my room, watching the auction and my name came very late. I knew that I did well in the T20 U-19 World Cup but at the same time it was a mega auction, so I thought they will go with their same side and there might be some chances that I may not get picked. For two days, I had anxiety and it was really soothing when I got picked by Delhi,"

The youngster though has not thought of getting enough games with the Delhi Capitals but is confident that the experience of rubbing shoulders with some of the best players will certainly help him in future. He said, "Not sure that I might get a chance or not get a chance to play, but learning will always be there. Sharing the stage with some great players will be huge learning for me."

Delhi Capitals IPL squad

Ahead of the IPL Auction Delhi Capitals retained captain Rishabh Pant for INR 16 crore, Axar Patel for inr 9 crore, Prithvi Shaw for INR 7.5 crore and Anrich Nortje for INR 6.5 crore. The franchisee during the IPL 2022 auction picked up some to players and here's how the squad looks like

David Warner (INR 6.25 crore), Mitchell Marsh (INR 6.50 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 10.75 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 2 crore), Ashwin Hebbar (INR 20 lakhs), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 20 lakhs), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (INR 1.10 crore), KS Bharat (INR 2 crore), Mandeep Singh (INR 1.10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (INR 5.25 crore), Chetan Sakariya (INR 4.2 crore), Yash Dhull (INR 50 lakh), Ripal Patel (INR 20 lakh), Rovman Powell (INR 2.8 crore), Pravin Dubey (INR 50 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (INR 50 lakh), Tim Seifert (INR 50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (INR 20 lakh)