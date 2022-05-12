Ravindra Jadeja 'not Too Pleased' With CSK Captaincy Change Matter In IPL 2022: Report

Chennai Super Kings have had a tumultuous season that saw injuries to players, failure to win matches, and most importantly, a change in captaincy twice. MS Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2022 season, promoting Ravindra Jadeja to the post. The move did not pay dividends though as the four-time champions struggled to win matches under the new skipper.

The team's poor start under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy forced CSK management to reinstate MS Dhoni as the leader of the team. While Jadeja led CSK in eight games, losing six and winning two, the 'Yellow brigade' has won two out of three games since Dhoni returned as the leader. However, it has emerged that Ravindra Jadeja is reportedly not too pleased with the way the captaincy matter was handled.

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja not happy with CSK captaincy change

According to an Indian Express report, some of Jadeja’s teammates, on the condition of anonymity, hinted at a discord. According to them, the all-rounder wasn’t too pleased with the way the captaincy change was handled. Those in the know say that the 33-year-old felt the process lacked 'transparency.'

The report also claimed that CSK has unfollowed the Team India star on Instagram. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, while speaking to the publication, has downplayed the CSK captaincy issue and spoken about Jadeja's future with the team. He said “What I can tell you is that from the management side, there has been no problem and whatever is there on social media, I’m not aware. Jadeja firmly remains in the CSK’s scheme of things for the future, always".

Ravindra Jadeja's injury

Ravindra Jadeja has been currently ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to an injury. The left-arm spinner reported bruised ribs following CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jadeja reportedly didn't play the match against Delhi Capitals due to the injury.

"Ravindra Jadeja won't be playing CSK's next two games as he has suffered a rib cage injury. He has already gone home," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had told PTI.

Jadeja has had a forgettable season as all he could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.