Ravindra Jadeja Vs CSK Rift Rumours Gain Traction After Team Unfollows Player On Instagram

The sudden downfall of Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja – unimpressive form with both the bat and the ball and exiting Chennai Super Kings captaincy due to poor performances – has been a major talking in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. This was followed by the 33-year-old getting injured and reportedly being unfollowed by CSK's official social media handles.

The turn of events have prompted fans to believe that there is a rift between the franchise and the cricketer.

IPL 2022: Fans speculate rift between Ravindra Jadeja and CSK

Ravindra Jadeja unfollowed by CSK's social media handles

ANI reported earlier on Thursday that Chennai Super Kings' Instagram handle had unfollowed Ravindra Jadeja amid rumours that there was a rift between the two. The southpaw has been an integral part of the CSK team for almost a decade and has won two IPL titles with the franchise in 2018 and 2021. A day before CSK unfollowed Jadeja, he was also ruled out of the IPL 2022 tournament due to a bruised rib, which he suffered during the team's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4.

In order to relay the news to the fans, CSK released a statement that read, "Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season."

The turn of events has undoubtedly raised eyebrows, with several speculating that there is a rift between the franchise and the player.

PTI had reported that though the official reason being given for Jadeja's unavailability was injury, sources tracking developments in the CSK camp claimed that the all-rounder has been dropped.

"It seems there is more to it. Jadeja has also unfollowed CSK on instagram," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, when asked about Jadeja's decision to unfollow the franchise on social media, didn't want to read too much into it.

"I have no clue about all this stuff like Instagram and Twitter and so I won't be able to tell you much about these things," the CEO said.

His situation is particularly surprising as the Indian all-rounder was the most expensive player for CSK in IPL 2022, having been retained before the mega auction for a staggering Rs 16 crore. Moreover, he was also appointed as the skipper of the side before the franchise announced, after eight games of the season, that he had decided to 'relinquish' leadership to focus on his game. Under Jadeja's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings lost six of eight games.

Shortly after MS Dhoni once again took over the reins, it was highlighted that Jadeja would now get to focus on his game once again. The athlete has had a particularly bad season as he has only scored 116 runs and taken just five wickets from ten matches. It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Jadeja.

(With inputs from PTI)