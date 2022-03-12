RCB Fans Share Thoughts On New Skipper; 'Finally A Captain Who Has Touched IPL Trophy'

Former South Africa national team skipper Faf du Plessis was appointed as the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. Du Plessis is one of the most accomplished batter in the history of the league and was the winner of the IPL 2021 title with CSK. Du Plessis was also the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021.

Du Plessis, one of the consistent performers for Chennai Super Kings, was an obvious choice after Virat Kohli decided to call time on his leadership role for the franchise after a decade during which their trophy draught didn't end. He was bought for Rs 7 crore by RCB and is available for the whole season.

How RCB fans reacted to Faf's apppointment as RCB skipper

RCB fans expressed their thoughts on the new skipper as they hoped Faf can propel the franchises to their first IPL title. Here are some of the reactions:-

Our new captain. Can't wait to see faf's captaincy. All the best and get us that trophy.@RCBTweets @faf1307 #rcb pic.twitter.com/pt0FM1SIo6 — Akshat Porkar (@ImAPorkar) March 12, 2022

Finally #RCB appointed a captain,who touched the winning trophies already 🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/uZcLqg45pW — 👑 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 ⚔️ 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 ™️ 👑 ❁ (@KingsMSD07) March 12, 2022

Congratulations Fantabulous @faf1307 Sir For Becoming RCB Captain For IPL 2022 Season. We all Know you are the best and hope this season you will show your Captaincy Class along with your Extraordinary Batting. #RCB pic.twitter.com/vrmJgqs30N — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) March 12, 2022

Faf Du Plessis named as RCB Captain #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/DE1Zk9XxZz — M Ghotrha (@GhotrhaM) March 12, 2022

Made a legendary CSK player to captain their team, this will be the biggest achievement of RCB. — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) March 12, 2022

Faf du Plessis named RCB captain. After toss against CSK, Faf might walk back to Chennai dressing room with Dhoni. 😭 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 12, 2022

Du Plessis comments on becoming new RCB captain

Du Plessis was handed over the cap by team's chairman Prathmesh Mishra and director cricket operations Mike Hesson in a virtual event here.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity. I have played a lot of IPL and understand the dynamics of the game. It's no small thing to trust an overseas player," Du Plessis, who gave up South African captaincy across all formats in 2020, said.

"I would rely heavily on the amazing experience of domestic players. We have got great leader of the game in Virat Kohli," Du Plessis said.

The 37-year-old Du Plessis has so far played 100 games in IPL, scoring 2935 runs at a strike-rate of 131-plus. He scored 633 runs for CSK in last year's IPL-winning campaign.

Former captain Virat Kohli shared a message for the new skipper. 'I am really excited to play under Faf Du Plessis, can't wait to have the partnership along with him,' Kohli said.

RCB legend AB de Villiers also wished Faf after he became the captain. 'I am so happy for Faf Du Plessis, there was no doubt for me who was the captain when they picked Faf Du Plessis the auction,' ABD commented in a video message.

(with PTI inputs)