RCB Reveal Date For Announcement Of New Captain, Leave Fans Puzzled With Cryptic Tweet

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media on Tuesday to confirm that the franchise will announce the name of its new captain on March 12. The new captain will be named at an event, which is slated to take place at Museum Cross Road, Christ Street. The new captain, who will take over from Virat Kohli, will be tasked with leading the team to its maiden IPL title this season.

"The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on 12th March at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street," RCB wrote in its post.

According to reports, Faf du Plessis, a former South African player, looks likely to be named the new captain of the RCB. During the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchise purchased Faf du Plessis for a sum of Rs. 7.25 crore. Du Plessis has a lot of experience as a captain of an international team, but he has no captaincy experience in the IPL. Du Plessis spent the majority of his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings, where he played under MS Dhoni.

Here's how fans reacted to RCB's cryptic post.

However, it appears that Du Plessis is on his way to becoming the first South African captain in the IPL, and it will be expected of him to lead his team to victory in his first season as skipper. Mike Hesson had hinted at Du Plessis being named as Virat Kohli's captaincy replacement when RCB bought him in the IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK had bid heavily for Du Plessis but in the end, it was RCB that managed to buy him.

RCB's squad for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

