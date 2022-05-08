RCB Star Virat Kohli On Verge Of Achieving Huge Milestone In IPL Amid Questions On Form

Virat Kohli, former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, has not enjoyed his best form and has struggled to score consistently for his team this season, unlike in prior editions. The Team India star, however, is still continuing to set new records on a regular basis.

The 33-year-old is on the verge of breaking yet another record on Sunday at the cash-rich tournament. Kohli is one run away from breaking the IPL's 6,500-run barrier.

Virat Kohli to become first player to reach 6,500 runs in IPL

Virat Kohli is set to become the first player in the IPL to reach 6,500 runs. Currently, the Khel Ratna recipient has 6,499 runs to his name in 218 matches, with five centuries and 43 half-centuries. The right-handed batter has an average of 36.51 and a career strike rate of 129.26. Other than Kohli, only Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6,000 runs in the IPL. Rohit Sharma and David Warner are on their way to the 6,000-run club, as their run tally is just above 5,800 runs.

Kohli has played 11 matches in the current IPL and has scored 216 runs at an unimpressive average of 21.60. His strike rate is only 111.92, which is regarded as quite low in the game's shortest format. The star cricketer has had one of the worst seasons with the bat in the IPL since its inception in 2008. His form has seen a steady decline over the past few seasons since the one-year-long COVID-induced hiatus ended in 2020. The Delhi-born cricketer hasn't scored a single century in any form of the game since 2019.

Kohli will next be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. RCB players will don green jerseys to spread awareness about a greener and more sustainable planet Earth.

“The Go Green sustainability initiative has been a huge part of our RCB culture since 2011. Over the years you’ve seen RCB sport the green jersey in a day game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to create awareness around a greener and more sustainable planet earth,” the cricketer had said in a recent video.

RCB are currently ranked No. 4 in the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points from 11 matches and will be hoping to further cement their place by winning Sunday's match.

