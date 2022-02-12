RCB Team 2022: Complete List Of Players In Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2022

Day 1 of the IPL auction 2022 ended with a bang with some of the marquee names being sold for some staggering amounts. After retaining former captain Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were proactive on the first day of the IPL auction 2022 as they signed some star players for massive amounts.

Here is the complete RCB player list after Day 2 of the auction and the price that the franchise has signed them for;

RCB Player list after IPL auctions 2022

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought Price (INR) 1 Virat Kohli Retained 15 crore 2 Glenn Maxwell Retained 11 crore 3 Mohammed Siraj Retained 7 crore 4 Dinesh Karthik Bought 5.5 crore 5 Harshal Patel Bought 10.75 crore 6 Josh Hazlewood Bought 7.75 crore 7 Wanindu Hasaranga Bought 10.75 crore 8 Faf Du Plessis Bought 7 crore 9 Anuj Rawat Bought 3.4 crore 10 Shahbaz Ahamad Bought 2.4 crore 11 Akash Deep Bought 20 lakh 12 Mahipal Lomror Bought 95 lakh 13 Finn Allen Bought 80 lakh 14 Sherfane Rutherford Bought 1 crore 15 Jason Behrendorff Bought 75 lakh 16 Suyash Prabhudessai Bought 30 lakh 17 Chama Milind Bought 25 lakh 18 Aneeshwar Gautam Bought 20 lakh 19 Siddharth Kaul 75 lakh 20 Suyash Prabhudessai 30 lakh 21 Luvnith Sisodia 20 lakh 22 David Willey 2 crore

Changes in Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad

With Rajasthan Royals having bought former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, RCB seems to have replaced him by purchasing Faf Du Plessis this season. There is another change in the middle order as Dinesh Karthik will potentially replace AB De Villiers, who retired at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, there are several changes in the bowling department as the only player that RCB has once again signed is Harshal Patel, while Mohammed Siraj was retained ahead of the IPL auction 2022. Pacer Josh Hazlewood is the new addition to the squad. In terms of the spin attack, RCB seem to have replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, with Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Image: PTI