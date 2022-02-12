RCB Team 2022: Complete List Of Players In Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2022

Quick links:
Day 1 of the IPL auction 2022 ended with a bang with some of the marquee names being sold for some staggering amounts. After retaining former captain Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were proactive on the first day of the IPL auction 2022 as they signed some star players for massive amounts.
Here is the complete RCB player list after Day 2 of the auction and the price that the franchise has signed them for;
|
Sr. No.
|Player
|Retained/Bought
|
Price (INR)
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Retained
|
15 crore
|2
|Glenn Maxwell
|Retained
|
11 crore
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|Retained
|
7 crore
|4
|Dinesh Karthik
|Bought
|
5.5 crore
|5
|Harshal Patel
|Bought
|
10.75 crore
|6
|Josh Hazlewood
|Bought
|7.75 crore
|7
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Bought
|10.75 crore
|8
|Faf Du Plessis
|Bought
|7 crore
|9
|Anuj Rawat
|Bought
|3.4 crore
|10
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Bought
|2.4 crore
|11
|Akash Deep
|Bought
|20 lakh
|12
|Mahipal Lomror
|Bought
|95 lakh
|13
|Finn Allen
|Bought
|80 lakh
|14
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Bought
|1 crore
|15
|Jason Behrendorff
|Bought
|75 lakh
|16
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|Bought
|30 lakh
|17
|Chama Milind
|Bought
|25 lakh
|18
|Aneeshwar Gautam
|Bought
|20 lakh
|19
|Siddharth Kaul
|Bought
|20
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|Bought
|21
|Luvnith Sisodia
|Bought
|22
|
David Willey
|Bought
With Rajasthan Royals having bought former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, RCB seems to have replaced him by purchasing Faf Du Plessis this season. There is another change in the middle order as Dinesh Karthik will potentially replace AB De Villiers, who retired at the end of last season.
Meanwhile, there are several changes in the bowling department as the only player that RCB has once again signed is Harshal Patel, while Mohammed Siraj was retained ahead of the IPL auction 2022. Pacer Josh Hazlewood is the new addition to the squad. In terms of the spin attack, RCB seem to have replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, with Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.