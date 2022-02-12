Last Updated:

RCB Team 2022: Complete List Of Players In Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2022

Day 2 ended on a hight note for Royal Challengers Bangalore with some of the marquee names being sold for some staggering amounts.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
RCB

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Day 1 of the IPL auction 2022 ended with a bang with some of the marquee names being sold for some staggering amounts. After retaining former captain Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were proactive on the first day of the IPL auction 2022 as they signed some star players for massive amounts.

Here is the complete RCB player list after Day 2 of the auction and the price that the franchise has signed them for;

RCB Player list after IPL auctions 2022

Sr. No.

 Player Retained/Bought

Price (INR)
1 Virat Kohli Retained

 15 crore
2 Glenn Maxwell Retained

11 crore
3 Mohammed Siraj Retained

7 crore
4 Dinesh Karthik Bought

5.5 crore
5 Harshal Patel Bought

10.75 crore
6 Josh Hazlewood Bought 7.75 crore
7 Wanindu Hasaranga Bought 10.75 crore
8 Faf Du Plessis Bought 7 crore
9 Anuj Rawat Bought 3.4 crore
10 Shahbaz Ahamad Bought 2.4 crore
11 Akash Deep Bought 20 lakh
12 Mahipal Lomror Bought 95 lakh
13 Finn Allen Bought 80 lakh
14 Sherfane Rutherford Bought 1 crore
15 Jason Behrendorff  Bought 75 lakh
16 Suyash Prabhudessai Bought 30 lakh
17 Chama Milind     Bought 25 lakh
18 Aneeshwar Gautam Bought 20 lakh
19 Siddharth Kaul   75 lakh
20 Suyash Prabhudessai   30 lakh
21 Luvnith Sisodia   20 lakh
22

David Willey

   2 crore

Changes in Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad

With Rajasthan Royals having bought former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, RCB seems to have replaced him by purchasing Faf Du Plessis this season. There is another change in the middle order as Dinesh Karthik will potentially replace AB De Villiers, who retired at the end of last season.

READ | IPL Auctions: RCB may bid handsomely for West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder

Meanwhile, there are several changes in the bowling department as the only player that RCB has once again signed is Harshal Patel, while Mohammed Siraj was retained ahead of the IPL auction 2022. Pacer Josh Hazlewood is the new addition to the squad. In terms of the spin attack, RCB seem to have replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, with Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

READ | IPL: Ex-RCB coach picks Virat's successor; 'He's been energetic, similar to Kohli'

Image: PTI

READ | IPL Auction 2022: Lesser known players who could bag big money including this ex-RCB ace
READ | IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 best captaincy prospects for RCB, KKR, & PBKS
Tags: IPL Auction 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB IPL auctions
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND